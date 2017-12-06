FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
MOVES-Houlihan Lokey government services bankers decamp for Baird
2017年12月6日 / 晚上6点05分 / 更新于 21 小时前

MOVES-Houlihan Lokey government services bankers decamp for Baird

Mike Stone

2 分钟阅读

WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Two senior investment bankers specializing in government services, aerospace and defense are departing boutique investment bank Houlihan Lokey Inc for competitor Robert W. Baird, three people familiar with the moves said on Wednesday.

Two Washington D.C.-based managing directors, John Song and Jean Stack, as well as a third banker, are leaving Houlihan’s 13-person government services, aerospace and defense practice which advises on mergers and acquisitions and corporate finance, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity because the moves were not yet announced.

A spokesperson for Houlihan Lokey declined to comment. Robert W. Baird did not respond to a request for comment.

Stack is a founding member and Co-Head of Houlihan’s Government Services Group.

The Houlihan Lokey aerospace, defense and government services team has done billions of dollars in deals in the several years it has been together.

On Sunday, Houlihan’s aerospace and defense team shared deal credit with investment bank Evercore on the sale of microwave components maker Anaren to TTM Technologies Inc for $775 million. (Reporting by Mike Stone, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

