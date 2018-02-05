Baltic index falls to six-month low on weaker vessel rates

Feb 5 (Reuters) - The Baltic Exchange’s main sea freight index slipped to its lowest level in nearly six months on Monday, weighed down by falling rates in all vessel segments.

* The overall index, which factors in rates for capesize, panamax, supramax and handysize shipping vessels, fell 13 points, or 1.19 percent, to close at 1,082 points.

* That was the lowest level since Aug. 9 last year.

* The capesize index fell 37 points, or 2.52 percent, to finish at 1,433 points - its lowest in more than six months.

* Average daily earnings for capesizes, which typically transport 150,000-tonne cargoes such as iron ore and coal, were down $178 to $11,189.

* The panamax index lost 20 points, or 1.47 percent, to end at 1,339 points.

* Average daily earnings for panamaxes, which usually carry coal or grain cargoes of about 60,000 to 70,000 tonnes, declined $158 to $10,738.

* Among smaller vessels, the supramax index shed 7 points to close at 865 points, and the handysize index lost 4 points to finish at 543 points. (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D‘Souza)