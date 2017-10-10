FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of Brazilian lender Banco Bradesco SA, Lázaro de Mello Brandão, is stepping down from his role on the board, to be replaced by Chief Executive Luiz Carlos Trabuco, the company said in a Tuesday securities filing.

Trabuco will serve as Bradesco’s chairman and CEO until March 2018, when shareholders will choose a new chief executive. Brandão has been chairman of the bank since February 1990 and was CEO from 1981 to 1999. (Reporting by Brad Haynes; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)

