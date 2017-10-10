FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月10日 / 晚上10点57分 / 8 天前

UPDATE 1-Banco Bradesco chairman steps down, CEO takes role

2 分钟阅读

(Adds details of succession)

SAO PAULO, Oct 10 (Reuters) - The chairman of Banco Bradesco SA, 91-year-old Lázaro de Mello Brandão, is stepping down after running its board for nearly three decades, accelerating the succession process for Brazil’s second-largest private lender.

Chief Executive Officer Luiz Carlos Trabuco will replace Brandão as chairman immediately and stay on as CEO for six months. A new CEO will be chosen at the shareholders assembly in March, Bradesco said in a securities filing late on Tuesday.

Brandão has worked at Bradesco for 75 years, since the bank was founded. He worked alongside founder Amador Aguiar and kept a tight grip on management in recent decades. He has been chairman since 1990 and served as CEO from 1981 to 1999.

The choice of a new CEO was delayed two years ago when a top candidate for the job, insurance executive Marco Antonio Rossi, died in a plane crash.

Vice presidents including Mauricio Minas, Alexandre Gluher, Josué Pancini and Octavio Lazari are seen within the bank as possible CEO candidates, according to sources with knowledge of the matter. (Reporting by Brad Haynes and Tatiana Bautzer; Editing by Jonathan Oatis and Leslie Adler)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below