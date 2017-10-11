FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Brazil's Bradesco to choose new CEO among internal candidates, CEO Trabuco says
Brazil's Bradesco to choose new CEO among internal candidates, CEO Trabuco says

SAO PAULO, Oct 11 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA will probably choose a new Chief Executive Officer from internal candidates, CEO Luiz Carlos Trabuco told reporters on Wednesday.

Trabuco will temporarily hold the CEO and chairman posts at Brazil’s second-largest private lender, following the resignation of former chairman Lázaro Brandão on Tuesday. The bank is choosing a new CEO and the name will be announced 30 days before the bank´s shareholder assembly in March, Trabuco said. (Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Tatiana Bautzer)

