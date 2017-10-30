FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Bradesco launches digital bank, facing down Brazil fintechs
频道
专题
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
时事要闻
西班牙检方以叛乱等罪名指控前加泰罗尼亚地区领导人普伊格蒙特
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
中国财经
中国10月官方PMI双双回落预示四季度开局偏弱 经济升温苗头减退
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
深度分析
焦点：两名特朗普前助手遭通俄门调查指控 另有一位前顾问认罪
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月30日 / 上午11点01分 / 更新于 19 小时前

Bradesco launches digital bank, facing down Brazil fintechs

Aluisio Alves

2 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 30 (Reuters) - Brazil’s Banco Bradesco SA will present an all-digital franchise this week called Next, marking the biggest campaign of a major bank in Latin America’s top economy to go head-to-head with financial technology startups, or fintechs.

Targeting tech-savvy Brazilians aged 18 to 34, Bradesco is partnering with big brands such as Apple Inc, Uber Technologies Ltd and Microsoft Corp’s Xbox to offer perks on plans that cost 20 reais to 40 reais ($6-12) per month.

In an interview, Mauricio Minas, Bradesco’s vice president of technology, said the all-digital efficiency of Next allows it to offer lower rates than those charged at physical branches.

Still, he ruled out the idea of fighting fintech rivals by scrapping fees or offering the lowest possible interest rates.

“Those who have very low interest rates do not sustain themselves over time,” said Minas. “Next will not be irrational with fees.”

Bradesco’s new initiative is just the latest example of how big Brazilian banks are being forced cut costs and innovate as they confront the threat of fast-growing fintechs.

Last week, Brazilian startup Nubank said it would expand from credit cards into digital accounts allowing users to make transfers, pay bills and earn more interest than an average savings account.

$1 = 3.24 reais Reporting by Aluisio Alves; Writing by Alexandra Alper; Editing by Louise Heavens

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below