9 天前
Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions
2017年7月27日 / 上午9点05分 / 9 天前

Brazil's Bradesco beats profit estimates despite higher provisions

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, July 27 (Reuters) - Banco Bradesco SA, Brazil's No. 3 listed bank, beat second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday as a strong performance from its insurance division and higher fee income offset an increase in loan-loss provisions.

In a securities filing, Bradesco said net income excluding one-off items, commonly known as recurring profit, totaled 4.704 billion reais ($1.5 billion), up 1.2 percent from the first quarter.

$1 = 3.1389 reais Reporting by Bruno Federowski; editing by Jason Neely

