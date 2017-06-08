FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2 个月前
Banco do Brasil CEO says disbursements unfazed despite turmoil
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年6月8日

Banco do Brasil CEO says disbursements unfazed despite turmoil

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, June 8 (Reuters) - Loan disbursements at Banco do Brasil SA remain unfazed despite heightening political and economic turmoil in recent weeks, an indication that Brazil's No. 2 lender will keep originating new credit in coming months, Chief Executive Officer Paulo Rogerio Caffarelli said on Thursday.

Caffarelli, who spoke at the sidelines of a banking industry event in São Paulo, said Banco do Brasil will keep implementing his strategy of ramping up disbursements of consumer and corporate loans through the second half of this year, as demand for credit shows recovery signs. (Reporting by Aluísio Alves; Writing by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernard Orr)

