FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
4 天内
Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as defaults spike
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月10日 / 上午10点30分 / 4 天内

Banco do Brasil misses profit estimates as defaults spike

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 10 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA missed second-quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as a jump in defaults forced the country's largest state-controlled bank to keep loan-loss provisions at high levels.

Brasilia-based Banco do Brasil earned 2.649 billion reais ($839 million) in net income, excluding one-time items last quarter, up 5.3 percent from the prior three months. The number came in below the average consensus estimate of 2.959 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters from analysts.

$1 = 3.1556 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal. Editing by Jane Merriman

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below