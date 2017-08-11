FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 天前
Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit at mid-point of forecast
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
半岛局势
习近平通过电话敦促特朗普对朝鲜问题保持克制
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月11日 / 下午2点02分 / 2 天前

Banco do Brasil sees recurring profit at mid-point of forecast

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 11 (Reuters) - Banco do Brasil SA expects to meet the mid-point of a target for recurring net income this year, as cost and expense control might help the state-controlled lender to offset declining interest income and shrinking loan book disbursements, executives said on Friday.

The Brasilia-based lender is targeting recurring profit between 9.5 billion reais and 12.5 billion reais ($3 billion and $3.9 billion) this year. A focus on small corporate loans could help Banco do Brasil increase lending spreads throughout the year, mitigating the burden of lower domestic interest rates, Chief Financial Officer Alberto Queiroz said.

Banco do Brasil officials spoke during a conference call to discuss second-quarter results.

$1 = 3.1766 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Bernadette Baum

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below