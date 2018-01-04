FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Brazil's Santander rural loans rise to $4 bln in 2017
频道
专题
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
狗年展望
边际趋紧应是中国今年货币政策的合理注解
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
时事要闻
特朗普称朝韩对话是“好事” 冬奥会期间不搞军演
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
深度分析
汇市一周综述：全球同步“制造”上升气流 欧元高飞人民币开门红
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 4, 2018 / 5:30 PM / 更新于 13 hours ago

Brazil's Santander rural loans rise to $4 bln in 2017

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Jan 4 (Reuters) - The volume of Banco Santander Brasil’s rural credit loans rose to about 13 billion reais ($4 billion) last year as the Spanish bank’s local unit grew its presence in the country’s booming agribusiness sector, an executive said on Thursday.

Carlos Aguiar, head of agribusiness lending, said the growth catapulted the bank to the fifth position among the largest providers of this type of loan in Latin America’s biggest economy. Santander’s loans to farmers and agribusiness companies stood at 9 billion reais at the end of 2016. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below