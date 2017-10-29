FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Chevron drops decision to leave Bangladesh
频道
专题
西班牙巴塞罗那数十万人游行力挺统一 民调显示统派支持率略高
时事要闻
西班牙巴塞罗那数十万人游行力挺统一 民调显示统派支持率略高
一周经济焦点：英国央行可能执意升息 不顾退欧不确定性
深度分析
一周经济焦点：英国央行可能执意升息 不顾退欧不确定性
美国总统特朗普倾向于提名鲍威尔担任下任美联储主席--消息人士
时事要闻
美国总统特朗普倾向于提名鲍威尔担任下任美联储主席--消息人士
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月29日 / 下午12点54分 / 更新于 14 小时前

Chevron drops decision to leave Bangladesh

2 分钟阅读

DHAKA, Oct 29 (Reuters) - The U.S. oil company Chevron will not sell three subsidiaries and leave Bangladesh as planned, Chevron said on Sunday.

Chevron had said in April it would sell to China’s Himalaya Energy Co. the wholly owned subsidiaries that operate three gas fields, which together account for 58 percent of Bangladesh’s gas production.

Chevron “will not be proceeding with an agreement to sell the shares of its wholly owned indirect subsidiaries,” Cameron Van Ast, Chevron’s external affairs advisor for Asia and the Pacific, said in a statement sent to Reuters on Sunday.

“Chevron has decided to retain these assets and will continue to work with our partners Petrobangla and the government of Bangladesh to provide reliable and affordable energy to the nation,” the statement said.

Chevron did not give a reason for reversing its decision.

Rather than leaving, Chevron will invest $400 million at Bibiyana, the country’s largest gas field, said Nasrul Hamid, Bangladesh’s junior minister for power, energy and mineral resources. Bibiyana produces 1,250 million cubic feet of gas a day.

Chevron formally conveyed its intention to stay in Bangladesh in a letter last week, Hamid said. (Reporting By Serajul Quadir, editing by Larry King)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below