Bank Hapoalim says U.S. tax settlement may be higher than thought
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月3日 / 早上6点39分 / 15 天前

Bank Hapoalim says U.S. tax settlement may be higher than thought

1 分钟阅读

JERUSALEM, Oct 3 (Reuters) - Israel’s Bank Hapoalim said on Tuesday the amount it may have to pay in a future settlement with U.S. authorities in a tax evasion probe could be “significantly higher” than previously thought and the provision for it may have to be raised.

Hapoalim has set aside close to $200 million to cover potential fines as U.S. authorities pursue an investigation to find whether Israel’s largest lender helped American clients evade U.S. taxes at its Swiss unit.

In a report to the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange, the bank also said it had stopped its Swiss unit’s activity in September. (Reporting by Maayan Lubell, Editing by Ari Rabinovitch)

