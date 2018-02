TORONTO, Feb 27 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia reported first-quarter earnings that were ahead of market expectations, helped by a strong performance from each of its businesses.

Canada’s third biggest lender reported earnings per share of C$1.86 for the quarter, up from C$1.57 a year earlier. Analysts had on average forecast earnings of C$1.68 per share, Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S data showed.