UPDATE 1-Bank of America CEO still sees no upside from Brexit
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
中国追求绿色GDP更进一步 不再提GDP翻番目标有利贯彻新理念
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
分析：华尔街看好电动汽车 但美国人依旧热爱卡车
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
焦点：加泰罗尼亚自治区主席称不会提前选举 政治危机加剧
2017年10月26日

Oct 26 (Reuters) - More than a year after Britons voted to leave the European Union, Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan said he still sees no potential upside from the decision.

While U.S. bank executives were opposed to Brexit from the beginning, they have spent the past 16 months since the vote making plans to adapt their businesses.

Bank of America announced in July that Dublin will replace London as the new base for its European operations as Britain prepares to leave the European Union. The bank has also signed a lease for office space in Paris. Other Wall Street banks, including Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs Group Inc, are moving to Frankfurt.

Despite those plans, Moynihan said he found nothing to like about Brexit from a business perspective.

“Without Brexit hanging over our heads, we’d just be plugging away, working for customers,” Moynihan said in an interview with CNBC Thursday.

“There’s no upside here,” he said, adding that avoiding disruptions in markets and the flow of client assets was the best Bank of America and its peers could hope for. (Reporting by Dan Freed; Editing by Bernadette Baum)

