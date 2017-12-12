FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Vives de Montal leaves BAML
December 11, 2017 / 2:40 PM / in an hour

CORRECTED-Vives de Montal leaves BAML

1 分钟阅读

(Correct surname of Vives de Montal)

By Helene Durand

LONDON, Dec 11 (IFR) - Anthony Vives de Montal, a director in Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s public sector financing business, has left the bank, according to sources.

Vives de Montal joined from BNP Paribas in 2012. His departure follows that of Raymond Seager, who bowed out of BAML in August.

Seager was head of the bank’s sovereign, supranational and agency debt capital markets business.

Seager’s responsibilities were taken on by Adrien De Naurois in September.

Vives de Montal did not respond to a request for comment. (Reporting by Helene Durand; editing by Julian Baker)

