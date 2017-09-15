MOVES-U.S. Trust division executive Lisa Carnoy leaves BofA

BOSTON, Sept 15 (Reuters) - Lisa Carnoy, one of Wall Street’s highest-ranking women, is leaving her position at Bank of America where she was a division executive at U.S. Trust, a bank spokeswoman confirmed on Friday.

U.S. Trust President Keith Banks wrote to staff in an email seen by Reuters that she decided “to pursue outside opportunities.”

Carnoy worked for Merrill Lynch and Bank of American for 23 years and her last day is Friday. She could not be reached by telephone or through LinkedIn to comment. Bank of America spokeswoman Susan McCabe confirmed her departure.

The deal Carnoy was most remembered for was helping raise more than $10 billion in new equity to help the bank offset its sub-prime related write-downs.

Three years ago, Carnoy, 50, moved to U.S. Trust, the bank’s private bank unit, after having run Bank of America Merrill Lynch’s global capital markets unit for 1-1/2 years. She was co-head of the global capital markets unit for nearly three years before that.

The move to U.S. Trust was largely seen as grooming the Harvard Business School graduate for more senior positions within the bank by giving her the experience of running a new business.

At U.S. Trust she was the division executive for the Northeast and sat on Bank of America’s operating committee.

Carnoy’s next move was not clear, but she may receive offers from rival banks, private equity firms or corporations as firms make a push to hire more women. In 2013 Carnoy was voted the No, 4 most powerful woman in finance by American Banker.