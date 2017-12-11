FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Spain to sell 7 pct of state-owned lender Bankia -source
December 11, 2017 / 5:06 PM / in a day

Spain to sell 7 pct of state-owned lender Bankia -source

1 分钟阅读

MADRID, Dec 11 (Reuters) - Spain’s bank bailout fund plans to sell about 7 percent of state-owned lender Bankia and has hired UBS, Deutsche Bank and Morgan Stanley to manage the sale, a source with knowledge of the situation told Reuters on Monday.

A Bankia representative declined to comment. The FROB bailout fund was not immediately available for comment.

Confirming a report published on Monday by Spanish online news outlet Vozpopuli, the source said the sale, worth around 840 million euros ($944 million), would be via an accelerated bookbuild.

Economy Minister Luis de Guindos said last month that the government, which owns 67 percent of Bankia, was planning to further sell stakes “as soon as possible”. ($1 = 0.8477 euros) (Reporting by Carlos Ruano; Writing by Angus Berwick; Editing by Susan Fenton)

