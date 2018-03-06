MOVES-Senior energy trader at Bank of America Merrill Lynch departs -sources

NEW YORK, March 6 (Reuters) - Scott Duffy, head of physical and structured crude and products trading at Bank of America Merrill Lynch (BAML) has left the firm, according to two sources familiar with the matter.

Duffy was previously head of crude oil derivatives trading at BAML. He also worked at Goldman Sachs Group Inc as a crude trader for more than a decade, according to his LinkedIn profile.

It was not immediately clear where Duffy would be going.

A spokeswoman for Bank of America declined to comment.

Commodity trading firms and banks posted major losses in 2017 due to muted client activity and volatility in energy markets.

Several key commodities traders have left rival Goldman Sachs as the Wall Street firm seeks to turn around its struggling commodities unit. (Reporting by Devika Krishna Kumar in New York Editing by James Dalgleish)