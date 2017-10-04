FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Rio Grande do Sul state gov't may sell stake in Brazil's Banrisul
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月4日 / 中午12点13分 / 14 天前

Rio Grande do Sul state gov't may sell stake in Brazil's Banrisul

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Oct 4 (Reuters) - The government of Brazilian state Rio Grande do Sul may sell a non-controlling stake in state bank Banco do Estado do Rio Grande do Sul SA, according to a securities filing on Wednesday.

The state government, which owns 56.97 percent of the so-called Banrisul bank, will sell all common shares it does not need to maintain control, as well as an unspecified amount of preferred shares, the filing said. The bank did not say when the transaction could take place. (Reporting by Ana Mano)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below