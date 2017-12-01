FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery
2017年12月1日 / 中午11点30分 / 2 天前

TechnipFMC-led consortium to expand Bahrain refinery

1 分钟阅读

KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia/SEOUL Dec 1 (Reuters) - State-run Bahrain Petroleum Co (Bapco) has awarded a consortium led by UK-based TechnipFMC a contract to expand Bahrain’s only oil refinery, sources close to the matter told Reuters on Friday.

Bahrain has long been planning to expand the refinery and industry sources told Reuters in August that Bapco held further talks with the consortium which submitted the lowest bid.

The consortium includes Spain’s Tecnicas Reunidas and South Korea’s Samsung Engineering.

Bapco and TechnipFMC did not respond to a request for immediate comment.

A spokesman for Samsung Engineering confirmed the news to Reuters. Tecnicas Reunidas declined to comment.

Reporting by Reem Shamseddine and Yuna Park; additional reporting by Paul Day

