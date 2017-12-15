FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays upgrades trading platform to comply with EU rules
频道
专题
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
深度分析
欧央行总裁德拉吉无视批评意见 坚持向区内经济注资承诺
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
深度分析
焦点：冬季气荒效应发酵 LNG船改道转往中国且费率攀升
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
深度分析
分析：中国汽车终于要打入西方市场了？
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 15, 2017 / 1:32 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Barclays upgrades trading platform to comply with EU rules

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 15 (Reuters) - Barclays will upgrade its trading platform for all financial products traded on exchanges on Jan. 3, taking on more trade reporting duties on behalf of its clients ahead of new European market reforms, a spokesman for the bank said.

Barclays is the latest bank to opt-in to ‘Systematic Internaliser’ status under the EU’s Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, otherwise known as MiFID II, which aims to push more trading onto regulated public exchanges.

The move means Barclays will take on the duties of reporting trades for clients trading products such as foreign exchange, bonds and shares on registered exchanges. (Reporting by Lawrence White; editing by Alexander Smith)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below