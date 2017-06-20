FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 个月前
Ex-Barclays executive Boath SFO charges based on false understanding
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年6月20日 / 上午9点05分 / 2 个月前

Ex-Barclays executive Boath SFO charges based on false understanding

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, June 20 (Reuters) - Former Barclays executive Richard Boath said on Tuesday he would defend himself against criminal charges filed by the UK Serious Fraud Office (SFO) over the bank's 2008 emergency fundraising from Qatari investors.

"The SFO's decision to charge me is based on a false understanding of my role and the facts. I was not a decision-maker and had no control over what the bank did in 2008," Boath said in the statement.

Boath, who said he would contest the charges vigorously, said he had repeatedly raised concerns about the decisions taken by the bank with both senior management and senior lawyers and been reassured the decisions were lawful.

He is among four executives charged by the SFO on Tuesday over Barclays' 2008 fundraising.

Reporting By Lawrence White, editing by Kirstin Ridley

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below