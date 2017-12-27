FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barclays expects $1.3 bln write-down from U.S. tax reform
频道
专题
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
国际财经
若不能赢得阿联酋航空订单 空客A380或将停产--消息
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
中国财经
广汽集团与蔚来合组新能源汽车公司 未来将多维度合作
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
财经视点
专栏节选：比特币何去何从？--今周刊「老谢开讲」
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
December 27, 2017 / 9:26 AM / 更新于 21 hours ago

Barclays expects $1.3 bln write-down from U.S. tax reform

Ben Martin

1 分钟阅读

LONDON, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Barclays expects to take a write-down of about 1 billion pounds ($1.34 billion) on its annual post-tax profit as a result of the U.S. tax overhaul, the bank said in a statement on Wednesday.

The British lender will also see its common equity Tier 1 capital ratio, a key measure of its financial strength, fall by about 20 basis points as a result of U.S. President Donald Trump’s tax reform, it said. The impact of the tax legislation will be accounted for in its results for the year to the end of December 2017. ($1 = 0.7463 pounds) (Reporting by Ben Martin)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below