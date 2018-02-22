FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#中美关系
#比特币
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 22, 2018 / 7:50 PM / a day ago

Barrick Gold will not do deals simply to grow -chairman

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold, the world’s largest producer of bullion, has yet to deliver on the “conundrum” of growth, but it will not make an acquisition simply to bulk up, Chairman John Thornton said an investor update on Thursday.

Barrick, which Thornton said had examined and passed on a range of deal opportunities in 2017, is forecasting annual production of more than 4 million ounces of gold between 2023 and 2027. That steady view contrasts with last week’s market-rattling outlook for lower output and higher costs in the near term. (Reporting by Susan Taylor, Editing by Rosalba O‘Brien)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below