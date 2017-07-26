FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Barrick profit jumps on gains from sales of mine, project stakes
2017年7月26日 / 晚上9点14分 / 10 天前

Barrick profit jumps on gains from sales of mine, project stakes

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

VANCOUVER, July 26 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world's largest gold miner by production, reported a big jump in second-quarter profit on Wednesday, reflecting gains related to the sales of stakes in its Veladero gold mine in Argentina and a project in Chile.

The Toronto-based miner said net earnings for the quarter ended June 30 surged to $1.08 billion, or 93 cents a share, from net profit of $138 million, or 12 cents a share in the three-month period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver and Susan Taylor in Toronto; Editing by David Gregorio)

