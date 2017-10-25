FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold reports net loss, Tanzania export ban hurts
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
深度分析
专访：中国金融改革一马当先 然化解风险还需多重改革协调推进--专家
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
中国财经
焦点：中国买家对快速消费品的需求减弱--调查
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 晚上9点17分 / 更新于 1 小时前

Barrick Gold reports net loss, Tanzania export ban hurts

1 分钟阅读

VANCOUVER, Oct 25 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold Corp, the world’s largest gold miner by production, reported a third-quarter net loss on Wednesday, reflecting lower production and a weaker gold price as well as the impact of an export ban on its Tanzanian unit.

The Toronto-based miner, which also produces some copper, reported a net loss of $11 million, or 1 cent a share, for the quarter ended Sept. 30. That compared with net earnings of $175 million, or 15 cents a share in the same three-month period a year ago. (Reporting by Nicole Mordant in Vancouver; editing by Grant McCool)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below