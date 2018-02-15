FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
公司新闻(英文)
February 15, 2018 / 2:16 PM / 更新于 a day ago

Barrick sees positive adjustment from U.S. tax reform

1 分钟阅读

TORONTO, Feb 15 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold, the world’s largest producer of gold, said on Thursday that it expects the U.S. tax reform to result in a net positive adjustment of approximately $200 million.

Barrick also said it intends to exercise its shareholder rights in any vote after a resolution is reached between its Acacia Mining unit and Tanzania. Chief Operating Officer Richard Williams had been asked if voting would be restricted to Acacia’s minority shareholders. (Reporting by Susan Taylor)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below