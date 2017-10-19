FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines
频道
专题
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
中共十九大
综述：中国金融高官详解双支柱调控框架 监管趋严但扩大开放可期
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
深度分析
汇市一周综述：美联储主席人选牵动美元神经 新西兰元创五个月低点
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
深度分析
焦点：中国冬季产能关停举措料使氧化铝短缺问题雪上加霜
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月19日 / 中午11点31分 / 2 天内

Barrick Gold and Tanzania reach agreement, govt to take stake in mines

1 分钟阅读

DAR ES SALAAM, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Barrick Gold has agreed that Tanzania will own a 16 percent stake in three gold mines operated by Barrick’s Acacia Mining Plc, the company and a government minister announced on Thursday.

Barrick Chairman John Thornton told a news conference in the Tanzanian capital that the company had also agreed to pay Tanzania $300 million as a show of good faith.

The company and the government have been in talks for months aimed at resolving a dispute over an export ban which has hit Acacia Mining. (Reporting by Fumbuka Ng‘wanakilala; writing by Maggie Fick; editing by Jason Neely)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below