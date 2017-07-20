FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
16 天前
Barry Callebaut to acquire decorations supplier D'Orsogna Dolciaria
#汇率调查
#“通俄门”
#中美关系
#图片精选
频道
专题
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
路透调查
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
深度分析
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
深度分析
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#瑞士市场报道
2017年7月20日 / 凌晨5点39分 / 16 天前

Barry Callebaut to acquire decorations supplier D'Orsogna Dolciaria

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, July 20 (Reuters) - Barry Callebaut has agreed to purchase Italian family-owned specialties and decorations business D'Orsogna Dolciaria for an undisclosed sum.

The world's biggest chocolate and cocoa product maker said the acquisition of D'Orsogna Dolciaria would help the Swiss group expand its current offerings to supply customers with amaretti, meringues, cookies, glazings, and other products for ice cream, yogurts, snacks and chocolate decorations.

With three production facilities located in Italy, India and Canada, D'Orsogna Dolciaria saw revenues of roughly 52 million euros ($59.85 million) in 2016 and sales volumes of around 12,000 tonnes.

The transaction is expected to close in September 2017, subject to regulatory approval. ($1 = 0.8688 euros) (Reporting by Brenna Hughes Neghaiwi, editing by John Revill)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below