Barry Callebaut to produce high-flavanol chocolate

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it will produce chocolate containing high levels of cocoa flavanols in the United States with its partner FlavaNaturals.

The announcement follows three years of collaboration between Barry Callebaut and FlavaNaturals on the development of a dark chocolate bars called FlavaBars that contain five times the cocoa flavanols of a typical dark chocolate bar, Barry Callebaut said in a statement on Wednesday.

Studies have shown that chocolate with a high content of cocoa flavanols can improve the performance of the brain, according to information available on Barry Callebaut’s website.