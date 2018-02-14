FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
#半岛局势
#路透调查
#美俄关系
#比特币
#狗年展望
#图片精选
瑞士市场报道
February 14, 2018 / 1:14 PM / a day ago

Barry Callebaut to produce high-flavanol chocolate

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Feb 14 (Reuters) - Swiss chocolate maker Barry Callebaut said it will produce chocolate containing high levels of cocoa flavanols in the United States with its partner FlavaNaturals.

The announcement follows three years of collaboration between Barry Callebaut and FlavaNaturals on the development of a dark chocolate bars called FlavaBars that contain five times the cocoa flavanols of a typical dark chocolate bar, Barry Callebaut said in a statement on Wednesday.

Studies have shown that chocolate with a high content of cocoa flavanols can improve the performance of the brain, according to information available on Barry Callebaut’s website.

Reporting by

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below