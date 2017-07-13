FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
22 天前
BASF unveils new mosquito net in battle against malaria
若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
2017年7月13日 / 上午9点04分 / 22 天前

BASF unveils new mosquito net in battle against malaria

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, July 13 (Reuters) - A new mosquito net made by German chemicals company BASF has been recommended by the World Health Organization (WHO), containing a new class of insecticide that the company hopes will aid the fight against malaria.

Death rates from malaria have dropped by 60 percent since 2000, according to the WHO, but attempts to end one of the world's deadliest diseases - which kills around 430,000 people a year - are under threat as mosquitoes become increasingly resistant to measures such as insecticide-treated bed nets and anti-malarial drugs.

BASF's new net is based on chlorfenapyr, which has been used in agriculture and urban pest control for over two decades, but BASF reworked it to make it effective on mosquito nets and meet targets for the public health market.

It said the net will provide protection for at least three years or 20 washes.

The new Interceptor G2 insecticide-treated net is expected to be available to health ministries and aid organisations from towards the end of this year, BASF said.

BASF is also waiting for the WHO to evaluate another chlorfenapyr product, an indoor spray for walls and ceilings called Sylando 240SC.

"This development breakthrough strengthens my personal belief that we really can be the generation to end malaria for good," Egon Weinmueller, head of BASF's public health business, said. (Reporting by Patricia Weiss; Writing by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Maria Sheahan)

