FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-BAWAG online banking back in service after technical glitch
频道
专题
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
深度分析
焦点：杠杆收效中国2017年末M2增速创新低 今年初信贷有望反弹
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
国际财经
香港、伦敦和纽约入围沙特阿美IPO候选名单--消息人士
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
中国财经
中国石化接近赢得对雪佛龙南非与博茨瓦纳资产的收购战
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
January 11, 2018 / 1:31 PM / a day ago

UPDATE 1-BAWAG online banking back in service after technical glitch

1 分钟阅读

(Adds details on provider, systems are rebooted)

VIENNA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - Austrian lender BAWAG said its online banking services and its website were back to normal after temporarily shutting down on Thursday due to technical problems, but added that a cyber attack could be ruled out.

The systems were rebooted early in the afternoon after BAWAG’s internet provider A1 Group, a Telekom Austria unit, said a battery damage at its own power supply system had led to a temporary disruption of the IT system.

“Power supply and operations at the data centre are back in a reliable state,” A1 said in the statement.

A BAWAG spokeswoman confirmed all systems were back to normal, adding it was too early to assess the damage.

Reporting by Kirsti Knolle; Editing by Shadia Nasralla and Susan Fenton

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below