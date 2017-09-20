FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK expects to decide on IPO next week
频道
专题
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标“以人为本”
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年9月20日 / 中午11点46分 / 1 个月前

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK expects to decide on IPO next week

2 分钟阅读

VIENNA/FRANKFURT, Sept 20 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, expects to formally announce next week whether it will go ahead with a share offer, two people familiar with the matter said.

Announcing its intention to float would start a process that would lead to a listing a month later, at the end of October, the people said.

Sources told Reuters in June that the planned listing in Vienna of a 20-30 percent stake could value Austria’s fourth-biggest lender at up to 5 billion euros ($6 billion).

The listing is very likely to go ahead, barring unforeseen circumstances, one person close to the matter said.

“There’s no reason to believe that’s not going to be the case, absent something geopolitical or ...some kind of natural disaster,” they said.

A BAWAG spokeswoman declined to comment.

Reuters reported last month that the listing could take place by the autumn.

Cerberus owns 52 percent of BAWAG and GoldenTree Asset Management 40 percent.

Rothschild is advising BAWAG’s owners on the share listing. Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs have been named the top global coordinators among a number of banks working on the deal.

$1 = 0.8327 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy in Vienna and Arno Schuetze in Frankfurt; editing by Jason Neely

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below