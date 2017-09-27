FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian bank BAWAG PSK planning Vienna IPO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年9月27日 / 早上7点18分 / 22 天前

Austrian bank BAWAG PSK planning Vienna IPO

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Sept 27 (Reuters) - Lender BAWAG PSK, majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, plans an initial public offering in Vienna that could be Austria’s biggest in a decade.

Sources told Reuters in June that the planned listing of a 20-30 percent stake could value Austria’s fourth-biggest lender at up to 5 billion euros ($5.9 billion).

“BAWAG Group AG, the holding company of BAWAG PSK, plans an initial public offering and the listing of its shares on the Vienna Stock Exchange,” the bank said in a statement. It did not specify a size or a price range.

$1 = 0.8506 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; editing by Jason Neely

