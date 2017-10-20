FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
2017年10月20日 / 下午1点33分

Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A revised price range of 48 euros ($56.65) to 49 euros ($57.83) per share has been announced for the float of BAWAG, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management , one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros. [nFWN1MN0GO

“Books are covered throughout that range and above,” the book runner said. “Books will close at 1pm UK on Tuesday.”

A prospectus published earlier this month said up to 40.25 million shares would be offered at a price of 47 euros to 52 euros ($55.60 to $61.51) each. [nL8N1MM3UV‍]​ ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

