FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
RPT-Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​
频道
专题
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
中共十九大
综述：中国重拳治污对经济增长影响不大 环保督查永远在路上
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
国际财经
iPhone X需求将颇为庞大但称不上突出--调查
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
深度分析
焦点：日相安倍承诺教育和儿童照护支出将优先于预算平衡
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月20日 / 下午3点18分 / 4 天前

RPT-Bookrunner announces revised price for BAWAG shares in float‍​

1 分钟阅读

(Fixes links to previous stories)

ZURICH, Oct 20 (Reuters) - A revised price range of 48 euros ($56.65) to 49 euros ($57.83) per share has been announced for the float of BAWAG, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management , one of the bookrunners said on Friday.

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.48 billion) in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros.

“Books are covered throughout that range and above,” the book runner said. “Books will close at 1pm UK on Tuesday.”

A prospectus published earlier this month said up to 40.25 million shares would be offered at a price of 47 euros to 52 euros ($55.60 to $61.51) each.​ ($1 = 0.8472 euros) (Reporting by John Revill; Editing by Shadia Nasralla)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below