BAWAG PSK books already covered in Austria's biggest IPO
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
中共十九大
综述：十九大报告详述中国梦实现路径 经济发展终极目标"以人为本"
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
时事要闻
背景资料：谁将雀屏中选成为下任美联储主席？
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
深度分析
分析：高通要在中国狙击苹果 漫漫诉讼路不易走
2017年10月12日 / 中午12点17分 / 6 天前

BAWAG PSK books already covered in Austria's biggest IPO

1 分钟阅读

ZURICH/VIENNA, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Books are already covered for the listing of BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority owned by U.S. private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, one of the bookrunners said on Thursday.

BAWAG plans to raise up to 2.1 billion euros ($2.49 billion) in its initial public offering, which would be the biggest IPO in Austrian history. The deal values the bank at up to 5.2 billion euros.

“Books are covered within the range on the full deal size including greenshoe,” the bookrunner said. ($1 = 0.8437 euros) (Writing by Michael Shields)

