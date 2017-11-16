FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Austrian bank BAWAG reports record Q3 pretax profit
频道
专题
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
路透精英汇
全球基金经理对中国看法不一 但普遍看好新兴市场
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
深度分析
汇市一周综述：四大央行承诺向市场放风 欧元“人逢喜事精神爽”
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
国际财经
特斯拉电动重卡亮相藏玄机 新款Roadster跑车成压轴彩蛋
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年11月16日 / 早上7点03分 / 1 天前

Austrian bank BAWAG reports record Q3 pretax profit

1 分钟阅读

VIENNA, Nov 16 (Reuters) - Austria’s BAWAG, the former trade union bank that was majority-owned by U.S. private equity firm Cerberus until its listing last month, posted its highest ever third-quarter pretax profit on Thursday, driven mainly by higher core revenues.

BAWAG said profit before tax rose 7.9 percent to 131.8 million euros ($155.5 million) in the three months through September compared with the same period a year earlier. That brought the nine-month total for this year to 382.4 million euros.

The bank repeated its outlook for 2017, including profit before tax of more than 500 million euros.

$1 = 0.8478 euros Reporting by Francois Murphy; Editing by Mark Potter

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below