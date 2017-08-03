FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
2017年8月3日 / 早上8点09分 / 2 天前

Austrian lender BAWAG eyes takeovers in German-speaking Europe-CEO

路透新闻部

2 分钟阅读

ZURICH, Aug 3 (Reuters) - BAWAG PSK, the Austrian bank majority owned by private equity group Cerberus Capital Management, is keen to make acquisitions in Germany, Austria and Switzerland as the sector consolidates, Chief Executive Anas Abuzaakouk said.

"We are actively looking at many opportunities across the DACH region. We think the region has a lot of opportunity for consolidation," he told Reuters.

Austria's fourth-biggest bank boosted first-half pretax profit 2.5 percent to 251 million euros ($297.5 million) as revenues and operating profit grew.

Its fully loaded common equity tier 1 ratio rose to 16.5 percent of risk-weighted assets at the end of June, up 140 basis points from the end of 2016, it said on Thursday.

BAWAG has traditionally targeted a 12 percent CET1 ratio, and Abuzaakouk said the bank was deliberately overcapitalised to finance a string of acquisitions, including a deal last month to buy Germany's Sudwestbank.

He said its easygroup segment expected to make its first loans in Germany before the year was out.

Reporting by Michael Shields; Editing by John Miller

