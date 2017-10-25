FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 2-Baxter expects $70 mln hit to 4th-qtr sales from Hurricane Maria
频道
专题
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
中共十九大
习近平、李克强、栗战书、汪洋、王沪宁、赵乐际、韩正当选为中共中央政治局常委
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
中国财经
美国商务部长罗斯称美方寻求与中国达成“诚信”协议
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
时事要闻
欧盟27国代表开始内部讨论英退之后与英国的关系
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月25日 / 下午12点36分 / 更新于 13 小时内

UPDATE 2-Baxter expects $70 mln hit to 4th-qtr sales from Hurricane Maria

3 分钟阅读

* Baxter expects “very little” impact in Q1 from Maria

* 3rd-qtr profit beats estimates

* Shares slightly lower (Adds share price, CEO comments from analyst call)

By Akankshita Mukhopadhyay

Oct 25 (Reuters) - U.S. hospital products maker Baxter International Inc on Wednesday forecast a nearly $70 million hit to its fourth-quarter revenue, due to manufacturing disruptions arising from Hurricane Maria.

Baxter said all three of its facilities in Puerto Rico - which was devastated by Hurricane Maria last month - were currently in limited production.

Deerfield, Illinois-based Baxter makes items such as premixed injectables and products used in the delivery of medications from its Puerto Rican sites.

Baxter is the latest U.S. company to forecast the financial impact of the disaster, which knocked out electricity and caused widespread damage to homes and infrastructure in Puerto Rico.

About 10 percent of the drugs prescribed in the United States are made in Puerto Rico, and most major drug companies including Merck, Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and GSK operate facilities there.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) said last week it was working with healthcare companies in Puerto Rico to prevent shortages of medical products in the United States.

FDA Commissioner Scott Gottlieb has said the agency is monitoring more than 40 drug products in Puerto Rico.

Medical device maker Medtronic and drugmaker Depomed earlier this month said Maria was expected to impact their earnings.

Baxter expects Hurricane Maria to have “very little” impact in the first quarter of 2018, Chief Executive José Almeida said on a call with analysts.

Products affected by Maria should return to healthy inventory levels by the first quarter, Almeida added.

The company said the FDA had given it a temporary green light to import some products from facilities in Ireland, Australia, Canada and Mexico to fill supply gaps in the United States.

Baxter on Wednesday also reported third-quarter earnings above Wall Street analysts’ estimates.

Its shares were slightly lower at $64.19 in morning trading. (Reporting by Akankshita Mukhopadhyay in Bengaluru; Editing by Sai Sachin Ravikumar)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below