若美元重振雄风 人民币和印度卢比料下跌
分析：中资银行赴港上市表现欠佳 难以摆脱影子银行的阴影
焦点：美国企业担心特朗普对中国发起贸易调查将引发贸易战
Bayer says asbestos-related tumour treatment misses key goal

FRANKFURT, July 21 (Reuters) - Germany's Bayer said on Friday a cancer treatment for patients with a type of tumour often caused by asbestos had failed to meet its main goal in a clinical trial.

The compound, known as anetumab ravtansine, "did not meet its primary endpoint of progression-free survival" for patients with mesothelioma, Bayer said, adding it was disappointed by the results.

"Malignant pleural mesothelioma is a very difficult-to-treat tumour, and we had hoped for a better outcome for patients," said Robert LaCaze, executive vice president and head of the oncology strategic business unit at Bayer.

He said Bayer would continue to study the usefulness and safety of the compound for other tumour types. (Reporting by Tom Sims; Editing by Mark Potter)

