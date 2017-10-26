FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bayer pharma growth tempered by weak agriculture, consumer units
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
2017年10月26日

Bayer pharma growth tempered by weak agriculture, consumer units

1 分钟阅读

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Germany’s Bayer, which is buying U.S. seeds company Monsanto, posted a 4 percent gain in quarterly underlying core earnings on growth in pharmaceutical sales but held back by weak consumer healthcare and crop chemicals businesses.

Bayer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter came in at 2.20 billion euros ($2.60 billion), slightly higher than the average forecast by analysts of 2.12 billion euros, helped by continued growth in prescriptions for anti-clotting drug Xarelto.

Bayer said it continues to expect 2017 EBITDA before special items to come in slightly above last year’s level.

$1 = 0.8453 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

