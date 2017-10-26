FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Bayer's pharma growth tempered by weak consumer care unit
频道
专题
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
路透调查
调查：今明两年金价预计均将持平 银价预估再度下调
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
中国财经
9月中国工业企业利润增速创七个月新高 电力等行业拉动明显
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
国际财经
斯巴鲁称内销汽车的出厂检测未严格遵守适当的检测程序
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年10月26日 / 早上6点57分 / 1 天前

UPDATE 1-Bayer's pharma growth tempered by weak consumer care unit

2 分钟阅读

* Q3 adj EBITDA 2.2 bln eur, slightly below consensus

* Adj EBITDA at consumer health down 16.5 pct

* Still expects to close Monsanto deal in early 2018

* Shares drop 2.4 percent pre-market (Recasts, adds details on consumer health unit)

By Ludwig Burger

FRANKFURT, Oct 26 (Reuters) - Operating earnings at Germany’s Bayer, which is buying U.S. seeds company Monsanto, edged 4 percent higher as weaker-than-expected consumer healthcare revenues tempered gains in prescription drug sales.

Bayer’s adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA) for the third quarter came in at 2.20 billion euros ($2.60 billion), slightly higher than the average forecast by analysts of 2.12 billion euros, helped by continued growth in prescriptions for anti-clotting drug Xarelto.

Adjusted EBITDA at the consumer health unit, owner of brands such as sunscreen Coppertone and allergy remedy Claritin, fell a weaker-than-expected 16.5 percent to 274 million euros.

Bayer, struggling with price pressure from large U.S. drugstore chains and from consumers switching to cheaper rivals, said the U.S. market environment remained challenging.

Bayer said it still expected 2017 EBITDA before special items to come in slightly above last year’s level, now excluding plastics maker Covestro, in which it holds a minority stake after selling blocks of shares on the open market.

Bayer, which is seeking antitrust approval for the $66 billion Monsanto deal, reiterated it expected to wrap up the transaction in early 2018.

European regulators on Oct. 5 stopped the clock in the approval process, pushing back the Jan. 22, 2018 deadline to account for extra time that the companies need to garner information requested by the watchdog.

$1 = 0.8453 euros Reporting by Ludwig Burger; Editing by Maria Sheahan

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below