Bayer in exclusive talks to sell vegetable seeds business to BASF

FRANKFURT, March 7 (Reuters) - Bayer has entered exclusive talks with BASF on the sale of its vegetable seeds business to address antitrust regulators’ concern over its planned merger with Monsanto, the two companies said.

Any deal is subject to a successful closing of the proposed acquisition of Monsanto, which Bayer hoped to wrap up in the second quarter, Bayer said on Wednesday.

Reuters reported last week, that BASF and Bayer were in advanced talks about the sale of the vegetable seeds business, which operates under the brand Nunhems. (Reporting by Ludwig Burger Editing by Arno Schuetze)