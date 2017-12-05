FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
CORRECTED-Jury orders Bayer, J&J to pay $28 million in Xarelto lawsuit
2017年12月5日 / 晚上6点02分 / 更新于 20 小时前

CORRECTED-Jury orders Bayer, J&J to pay $28 million in Xarelto lawsuit

1 分钟阅读

(Corrects headline to $28 million instead of $29 million, corrects paragraph 2 to $1.8 million compensatory and $26 million punitive instead of $26 million compensatory and $1.8 million punitive)

By Tina Bellon

Dec 5 (Reuters) - A Philadelphia state court jury on Tuesday ordered Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson to pay $27.8 million to an Indiana couple over the drugmakers’ failure to warn of internal bleeding risks by its blockbuster drug Xarelto.

The jury slapped the companies, which jointly developed the blood thinner, with $1.8 million in compensatory and $26 million in punitive damages, according to the couple’s lawyer.

The verdict marks the first trial loss in litigation over Xarelto. Bayer and J&J have won three previous cases in federal court. (Reporting by Anthony Lin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

