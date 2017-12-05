FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
UPDATE 1-Jury orders Bayer, J&J to pay $28 million in Xarelto lawsuit
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 晚上7点37分 / 更新于 19 小时前

UPDATE 1-Jury orders Bayer, J&J to pay $28 million in Xarelto lawsuit

3 分钟阅读

(Adds details on case, background, comments by Bayer, J&J, lawyer)

By Tina Bellon

Dec 5 (Reuters) - A Philadelphia state court jury on Tuesday ordered Bayer AG and Johnson & Johnson to pay $27.8 million to an Indiana couple over the drugmakers’ failure to warn of internal bleeding risks from their blood thinner Xarelto.

The jury slapped the companies, which jointly developed the blockbuster drug, with $1.8 million in compensatory and $26 million in punitive damages, according to the couple’s lawyer.

The verdict marks the first trial loss in litigation over Xarelto. Bayer and J&J have won three previous cases in federal court.

Bayer in a statement said it believed there was no basis for the verdict, including the punitive damages award, and said it was going to appeal the verdict.

Janssen, J&J’s pharmaceutical subsidiary, in a statement also said it was going to appeal the verdict, adding that it contradicted years of scientific data and repeated confirmations of Xarelto’s safety by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

“Xarelto is the worst in class of the new blood thinners,” Michael Weinkowitz, the couple’s lawyer, said in a statement. “The serious health complications suffered by thousands of patients could have been avoided if physicians were properly instructed about the risks.”

Lynn Hartman and her husband had sued the drugmakers in 2015.

Hartman was prescribed Xarelto to prevent strokes as a result of atrial fibrillation, an irregular heartbeat. She took the drug for approximately one year and in June 2014 was hospitalized with severe gastrointestinal bleeding, which she blamed on Xarelto. She has since recovered.

The trial was the first of roughly 1,400 Xarelto cases pending in the Philadelphia court.

More than 18,500 cases are pending in federal court, where they are consolidated in a multidistrict litigation at the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Louisiana.

Federal juries have cleared the companies of liability in three previous trials. The latest verdict in the federal litigation came down in August in the case of a Mississippi woman.

Xarelto is Bayer’s best-selling drug and in 2016 contributed 2.9 billion euros ($3.41 billion) in revenues to the German group’s pharmaceutical business.

J&J in 2016 reported $2.2 billion in revenues from Xarelto.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration approved Xarelto in 2011. The drug is prescribed for people with atrial fibrillation and to treat and reduce the risk of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolisms. (Reporting by Anthony Lin; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Andrew Hay)

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below