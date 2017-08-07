FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
6 天前
Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss
#人民币汇改
#半岛局势
#金融监管
#“通俄门”
#图片精选
频道
专题
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
半岛局势
如果朝鲜主动对美国发起攻击 中方将保持中立--环球时报
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
中国财经
MSCI明晟称拟将六只个股加入其中国A股指数
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
深度分析
特写：借赛事、港口优势和自贸区先机 天津倾力打造“一带一路”新名片
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年8月7日 / 上午11点09分 / 6 天前

Brazil's BB Seguridade cuts guidance after profit miss

路透新闻部

1 分钟阅读

SAO PAULO, Aug 7 (Reuters) - BB Seguridade Participações SA, the insurance unit of state-controlled Banco do Brasil SA, cut estimates for net income growth this year after missing second-quarter profit estimates in the face of a slow recovery and rising unemployment.

Brasilia-based BB Seguridade expects net income to shrink between 1 percent and 5 percent this year, compared with prior guidance of an expansion of 1 percent to 5 percent. Recurring net income came in at 956.3 million reais ($305 million) last quarter, down from a consensus estimate of 1.025 billion reais compiled by Thomson Reuters.

$1 = 3.1307 reais Reporting by Guillermo Parra-Bernal; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below