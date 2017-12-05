FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scotiabank says BBVA accepts offer to buy stake in BBVA Chile
频道
专题
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
数据观测
食品与翘尾致中国11月CPI涨幅略降 工业因限产影响续放缓
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
国际财经
苹果CEO库克称乐观认为中国App Store下架的产品还会上线
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
深度分析
焦点：特朗普律师否认德银收到要求提供特朗普帐户资料的传票
图片Reuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#公司新闻(英文)
2017年12月5日 / 中午11点51分 / 1 天前

Scotiabank says BBVA accepts offer to buy stake in BBVA Chile

1 分钟阅读

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Bank of Nova Scotia said on Tuesday that Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. (BBVA) has formally accepted its offer to buy the Spanish lender’s stake in BBVA Chile for about $2.2 billion.

Canada’s third-biggest lender also said the Said family, which owns 31.62 percent of BBVA Chile, has waived its right of first refusal to buy BBVA’s shares in BBVA Chile.

Scotiabank had initially offered to buy the stake on Nov. 28 and BBVA then said it would accept the offer if it was approved by the Said family.

Scotiabank, which has the biggest foreign presence of any Canadian bank, said on Tuesday the Said family maintains the right to tender all or a portion of its shares in the mandatory tender offer.

The deal is expected to double Scotiabank’s market share in Chile to about 14 percent, the company said.

Reporting by John Benny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila

我们的标准：汤森路透“信任原则”
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below