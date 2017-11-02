FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Canadian BCE's profit rises as it adds more wireless subscribers
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
综述：特朗普出访亚洲之际 美国战略轰炸机在韩国进行演习
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
焦点：特朗普选择立场居中的鲍威尔担任美联储主席
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
财新中国10月服务业PMI小幅回升至51.2 综合PMI降至16个月最低
2017年11月2日

Canadian BCE's profit rises as it adds more wireless subscribers

Nov 2 (Reuters) - Canadian telecommunications company BCE Inc reported a 2.4 percent rise in quarterly net income on Thursday, as more subscribers signed up for its wireless services.

Montreal-based BCE’s net income attributable to its shareholders rose to C$770 million ($600 million) in the third quarter from C$752 million a year earlier.

On a per share basis, it earned 86 Canadian cents per share compared with 87 Canadian cents a year earlier.

BCE, popularly known as Bell, said operating revenue rose 5 percent to C$5.68 billion. ($1 = 1.2844 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Taenaz Shakir in Bengaluru; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty)

